TCF National Bank Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TCF National Bank grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.57 and a 200-day moving average of $236.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

