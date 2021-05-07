TCF National Bank Has $2.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,743. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

