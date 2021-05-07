TCF National Bank Has $3.40 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

TCF National Bank decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 26,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.89. 31,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,243. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average is $206.92. The company has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.