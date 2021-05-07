TCF National Bank Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,669 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Target by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

TGT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.31. The company had a trading volume of 56,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $113.10 and a twelve month high of $213.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

