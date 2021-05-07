TCF National Bank Has $4.77 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TCF National Bank lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,907 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,074,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $4.82 on Friday, hitting $138.31. The company had a trading volume of 536,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $135.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

