TCF National Bank Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TCF National Bank lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,498,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 812,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,861,281. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.