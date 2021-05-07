TCF National Bank Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,731 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after buying an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,980,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,334,000 after buying an additional 1,592,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,566,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,400,000 after buying an additional 819,096 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 97,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,034. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

