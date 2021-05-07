TCF National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TCF National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $453.52. 22,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,900. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $254.75 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.