TCF National Bank Purchases 2,185 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCF National Bank grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.63. The stock had a trading volume of 45,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $215.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

