TCF National Bank Purchases 336 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TCF National Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $388.17. The company had a trading volume of 292,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,567. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.10 and its 200 day moving average is $349.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.