TCF National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 218,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

