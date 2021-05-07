TCF National Bank Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TCF National Bank lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.16. 2,965,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,879,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $215.99 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

