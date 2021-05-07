TCF National Bank Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TCF National Bank cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.21. 39,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.45. The firm has a market cap of $392.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $416.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

