TCF National Bank Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TCF National Bank reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Deere & Company by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Deere & Company by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,583. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

