TCF National Bank Sells 1,550 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TCF National Bank decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.08. The company had a trading volume of 124,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,234. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $397.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average is $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.