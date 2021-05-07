TCF National Bank Sells 17,362 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCF National Bank reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,362 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. 411,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,716,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

