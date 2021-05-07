TCF National Bank Sells 2,480 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

TCF National Bank cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. TCF National Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,089 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 936,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after purchasing an additional 902,757 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.51. 1,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,314. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

