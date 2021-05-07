TCF National Bank Sells 4,045 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.10. 54,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.