TCF National Bank Sells 5,912 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TCF National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.04. 25,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,348. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

