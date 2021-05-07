TCF National Bank Sells 6,235 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCF National Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $423.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,875. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $422.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.47 and its 200-day moving average is $381.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

