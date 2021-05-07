TCF National Bank Sells 7,256 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TCF National Bank decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 641,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,530,332. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.