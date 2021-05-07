TCF National Bank Sells 9,010 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TCF National Bank trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $126,101,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $86,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $292.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,885. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $293.42. The company has a market capitalization of $186.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

