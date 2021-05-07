TCF National Bank Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TCF National Bank lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 191,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,382,982. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

