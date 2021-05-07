TCF National Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

TCF National Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. TCF National Bank owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 556,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 424,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $109.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,491. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

