TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.0% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 272.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.86 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.75 and a 200 day moving average of $217.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

