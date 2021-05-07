TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.