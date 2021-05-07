TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $138.43

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $138.43 and last traded at $138.16, with a volume of 39862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.74.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.49 and a 200 day moving average of $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,071,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

