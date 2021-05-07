TE-FOOD Price Tops $0.0990 on Top Exchanges (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 70.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $56.24 million and $1.01 million worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00086381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00062800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.61 or 0.00776687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,095.70 or 0.08901728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00046294 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TONE is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

