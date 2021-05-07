Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Up to $11.70

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $12.28. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 1,056 shares trading hands.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $578.77 million, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

