Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.99

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.99 and traded as high as $15.26. Teekay LNG Partners shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 86,642 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGP. B. Riley boosted their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 430,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 235,400 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 315,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,411,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.