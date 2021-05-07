Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ERIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. 406,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,424,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

