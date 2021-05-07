Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00. Approximately 124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83.

About Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

