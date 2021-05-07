Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,722. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

