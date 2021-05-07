Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tenaris traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 174837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

