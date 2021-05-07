Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $7.91 on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,497,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Teradata news, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,768.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,542. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

