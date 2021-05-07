Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.670 EPS.

TDC stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.27.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $361,430.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,192.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 9,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $390,132.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,612,647.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

