Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.670 EPS.

Shares of TDC opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.27.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

