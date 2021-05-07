TerraCredit (CREDIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.30 Million

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $21.30 million and approximately $8,611.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 124% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

