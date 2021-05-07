TerraUSD (UST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.82 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC on exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $31.82 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007555 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,031,688,065 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

