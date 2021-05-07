Tether Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. Tether has a total market cap of $55.28 billion and approximately $185.52 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00262554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.06 or 0.01113117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.00772614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,522.90 or 0.99880365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 56,446,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 55,265,994,298 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

