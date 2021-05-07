Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,361,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,874 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Texas Instruments worth $635,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,463 shares of company stock worth $15,506,679 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.45. 128,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

