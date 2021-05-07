Tezos Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Tezos has a total market cap of $5.52 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $7.08 or 0.00012319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00028924 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 779,338,878 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

