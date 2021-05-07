TFI International (TFII) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TFI International (NYSE: TFII):
- 4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of TFI International stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.61. 171,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $88.80.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
