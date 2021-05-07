TFI International (TFII) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TFI International (NYSE: TFII):

4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.61. 171,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

Get TFI International Inc alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.