TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TGTX opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

