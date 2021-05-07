TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Shares Up 7.1%

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.23. 204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGSGY. UBS Group lowered TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Pareto Securities lowered TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Danske raised TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

