Thayer Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVAC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 31,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 72,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.