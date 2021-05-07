The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,450 shares during the quarter. The AZEK comprises 1.0% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.45% of The AZEK worth $29,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. CWM LLC lifted its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $552,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,902.

A number of research firms have commented on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

