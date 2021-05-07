The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.90

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.90, with a volume of 23186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $552,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,332 shares of company stock worth $7,864,902.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,015,000 after buying an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The AZEK by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 508,585 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in The AZEK by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The AZEK by 29.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,162,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,919,000 after purchasing an additional 490,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The AZEK by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

