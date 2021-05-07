The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy Sells 12,500 Shares

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J Kevin Mccarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00.

BK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. 4,608,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after buying an additional 228,114 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 560,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

