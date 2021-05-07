The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $229.81 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.93. The company has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

